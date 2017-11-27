Pale Waves Cut Deep On New Song 'My Obsession'

Manchester types Pale Waves have shared emotional new song 'My Obsession'.

The band will release new EP in the opening weeks of 2018, with hype seeming to cling to their every move.

Named in the Sound Of 2018 poll, Pale Waves have also announced a string of sold out January dates.

New song 'My Obsession' is taken from their new EP, and it finds Pale Waves playing it absolutely straight on a frank, emotional cut.

Endearingly open, 'My Obsession' is Pale Waves at their best - honest, reflective, and gently anthemic.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.