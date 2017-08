Pale Seas have shared gorgeous new single 'Someday' - tune in now.

New album 'Stargazing For Beginners' is set to arrive on October 6th, the product of lengthy, involved recording sessions.

Taking time to make sure each element is in its right place, it's trailed by new single 'Someday'.

A fine, soothing, pastoral piece of songwriting, it's partnered to a visual accompaniment by renowned digital artist John Karborn.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Hollie Fernando