Pale Seas Return With An Epic New Video

Pale Seas have announced their return with an epic two part video.

The band will release a new album later this year, but for now have shared the dual clip that encapsulates their emerging ambition.

Production on the record comes from Chris Potter and Paul Butler, with 'Into The Night' b/w 'Blood Return' leading the way.

Of 'Blood Return', Scott says it represents "a feeling of getting better when you’ve been strung out for so long you have forgotten what being well is. It’s like watching the colour slowly come back into your skin.”

Catch Pale Seas at the Southampton venue the Joiners on May 25th.

Photo Credit: Hollie Fernando