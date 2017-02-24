Palace Winter Confirm New Album 'Nowadays'

Palace Winter are set to release new album 'Nowadays' on May 4th.

The other-worldly pop duo have been in the studio for some time now, working frantically on new material.

Soon, the wait will be over. New album 'Nowadays' arrives on May 4th, with new single 'Nowadays' online now.

An ambitious synth-pop nugget, the glacial production underpins a tale of overcoming the troubles of grief.

“It started with that beat and Caspar’s piano riff which felt kinda urban and like a place we hadn’t really explored yet,” explains singer Carl Coleman. “Then that droney vocal melody just kinda popped straight into my head. I felt the urgency immediately and knew it was a keeper. Some songs are like pulling teeth but this one was like a light-bulb moment.”

Tune in now.

Catch Palace Winter at the following shows:

March

19 Reading Purple Turtle

20 London Sebright Arms

21 Manchester Gullivers

