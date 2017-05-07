P Money Smacks Down Dot Rotten On 'Real Talk'

P Money smacks down Dot Rotten on new track 'Real Talk'.
P Money drops new EP 'Snake' on July 14th, and the grime don has ramped up expectations with a new diss track.
The rapper takes aim at Dot Rotten on 'Real Talk' and - judging by social media chatter - it has certainly caught attention...
Trying my best to stay impartial between P Money and Dot Rotten but these sends are toooooo cold— alia loren. (@alialoren) July 11, 2017
P Money vs Dot Rotten— W (@IsDatYouYeah) July 11, 2017
McGreggor vs Mayweather
What a time to be alive
Related: Smack Talk - P Money + Big H Talk Clashing