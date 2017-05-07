P Money Smacks Down Dot Rotten On 'Real Talk'

It's all going off...
Robin Murray
News
11 · 07 · 2017
P Money

Robin Murray / / 11 · 07 · 2017
0

P Money smacks down Dot Rotten on new track 'Real Talk'.

P Money drops new EP 'Snake' on July 14th, and the grime don has ramped up expectations with a new diss track.

The rapper takes aim at Dot Rotten on 'Real Talk' and - judging by social media chatter - it has certainly caught attention...

Related: Smack Talk - P Money + Big H Talk Clashing

Buy Clash Magazine

P Money
-

Follow Clash: