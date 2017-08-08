Oxford Venue The Cellar Under Threat

Oxford venue The Cellar is under threat, with fans launching a campaign to save it.

The Cellar was first opened more than 40 years ago, launched by Oxford based promoter Adrian Hopkins to promote new music.

Now operated by Adrian's son Tim, it has become a vital part of the city's ever-creative music scene.

Landlords St Michael’s and All Saint’s Charities aim to re-develop the basement space, and explore retail opportunities.

Bands such as Ride, Foals, Objekt, and Glass Animals have thrown their support behind The Cellar, with venue manager Tim Hopkins commenting:

“It is devastating news, not just for The Cellar team, but for the Oxford music scene as a whole. The loss of an important cultural asset such as The Cellar is a matter of concern for everyone, not just the music fans and musicians of Oxford. It should be of concern to anyone who cares about jobs, the night-time economy, local creativity and the social community of the city.”

“We appreciate the pressures that may be felt by St Michael’s and All Saint’s Charities, but the aims of the charity are not furthered by losing such a vital local space. We would welcome the opportunity to work with St Michaels and All Saints to look at an alternative way to increase their income, if this is their aim; but we have yet to be consulted on this. Working together could led to economic benefits for the charity, and we urge the trustees to pause and consider the wider benefits that a cultural space such as The Cellar brings to the local community.”

A petition to keep The Cellar open has been launched online - show your support HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.