Ought Return With New Track 'These 3 Things'

Ought have confirmed plans for third album 'Room Inside The World'.

The Montreal band took time out last year, with singer Tim Darcy releasing a solo record earlier this year.

Reconvening to work on new material, the band settled down in Rare Book Room in Brooklyn with producer Nicolas Vernhes.

New album 'Room Inside The World' is the result; due to be released on February 16th, it is preceded by new cut 'These 3 Things'.

A slinky synth-aided jammer, it's a sign of Ought adding fresh nuance to their sound.

The video is online now, with directors Jonny Look and Scottie Cameron commenting:

"Life can be problematic. Everything takes time and energy. We challenged ourselves to create devices of great convenience using three items. When initially testing the convenience machines without the human variable, we discovered luxury and success. However, it was sterile. The beauty only came with the unpredictable moments brought by the human element. Being human is better than looking for an easy way out."

