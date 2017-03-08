Orlando Weeks Prepares New Book, Album Project

Former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks is set to release a new book and album project called 'The Gritterman'.

The project will be released on September 7th, with new material from Orlando Weeks augmented by narration from Paul Whitehouse.

The story follows the work of a gritterman who is given his leave by the local council - we then follow his final night on the job.

“A lot of people’s work goes unrecognised and this is one of those jobs where that’s the case,” says Weeks. “To just go about your business and not need thanks is a very attractive quality, and he finds comfort in that sense of purpose.”

The book itself runs to 80 pages, and features some beautiful ink illustrations from Orlando Weeks himself.

Paul Whitehouse delivers some moving narrative moments, and he seems to be the perfect choice.

As Weeks explains, “The Gritterman is kindly and light-hearted but stoic at the same time and Paul was able to strike that balance perfectly. Funny but thoughtful. He’s been a joy to work with.”

New song 'Seasonal Hero' is online now, and it's incredibly moving - from Paul Whitehouse's opening monologue through to the tinkling piano chords and Orlando Weeks' voice, it's almost impossible not to emerge without a lump in your throat.

Tune in now.