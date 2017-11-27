Onyx Collective's 'Snake Charmer' Offers Raw Jazz Improvisation

New York's Onyx Collective know that when inspiration strikes you simply have to seize that moment.

That's why they tend to record their rehearsals and live performances, keeping track of their creative whims, and those sudden bursts of innovation.

New EP 'Lower East Suite Part Two' was largely recorded in and around their native Manhattan, using the most lo-fi of means to capture their sound.

The opening five cuts were recorded direct to iPhone, while performing at The Good Company - a shop turned jazz hub that functions as a base for the collective.

The rest were recorded at locations around New York, fastening Onyx Collective firmly within the psycho-geographical stasis of the Big Apple.

Clash is able to premiere 'Snake Charmer' and it's an intense, meditative piece, half-way between No Wave skronk and North African culture while remaining perched on a stoop in the Lower East Side.

It's a piece that is conscious of its heritage, of its relationship with the past, while continually looking to the future. Isaiah Barr explains:

"Our role in New York is to tell its story... In a way that is accrediting and paying homage to those before us, and to then add to what they've done."

Photo Credit: Aidan Cullen

