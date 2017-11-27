Onyx Collective Prepare New Nick Hakim Collaboration

New York's Onyx Collective are set to release a Nick Hakim collaboration for Record Store Day.

The international one day event takes place on April 21st, with the American group set to get involved with some special material.

The incoming 12 inch features original songs by Nick Hakim ('Vincent Tyler’) and their own tracks ('The Pawn Broker' and 'Rat Race’).

Alongside this Onyx Collective have collected two songs - 'Fruit Stand’ and 'Snake Charmer’ - taken from their recent EPs for a one off vinyl release.

Released on Friday (March 23rd) you can stream snippets of the seven inch pressing below...

Photo Credit: Rakif Greiss

