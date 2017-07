Only Girl has shared powerful new R&B cut 'Heights' - tune in now.

The newcomer is proving to be quite the talent, matching her lush voice against some impressive material.

New track 'Heights' is a case in point. Fresh from collaborating with Kultur and announcing a headline London show, it's an imposing statement of intent.

The sound of a talent coming into focus, you can check out 'Heights' below.

Catch Only Girl at London's Borderline on November 23rd.