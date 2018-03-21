Oneohtrix Point Never Announces New Album 'Age Of'

Oneohtrix Point Never has announced plans for new album 'Age Of'.

Daniel Lopatin has been busy of late, overhauling his live show, working on fresh material, and picking up a gong for Best Soundtrack at the Cannes Film Festival.

New album 'Age Of' arrives on June 1st, with the producer also sharing new of his upcoming live shows.

Titled MYRIAD it will no doubt be a spectacle, with Oneohtrix Point Never hitting London's Barbican on July 7th.

Check out a preview of MYRIAD below.

Oneohtrix Point Never will release new album 'Age Of' on June 1st.

