Odette Brings It Down A Notch In This Stunning Live Clip

Odette was born in the UK, but came of age in Australia.

With her imagination uniting two separate sides of the globe, it's little wonder the songwriter is so vivid, so enthralling.

New single 'Watch Me Read You' could be a breakout moment, fusing subtle R&B influenced pop with startling passages of spoken word.

A divine fusion of two highly distinct songwriting styles, it underlines just how enthralling this talent really is.

Clash has nabbed this new acoustic version, with Odette performing the track alone, in her home, seated at the piano.

She explains: "The acoustic version for 'Watch Me Read You' is super stripped back and really is just a focus on the vocals and piano. It's how the song sounded when I was writing it..."

Tune in now.

