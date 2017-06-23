Nubya Garcia, Ezra Collective Pick Up Jazz FM Awards

Clash has just emerged from the Jazz FM Awards, where some of the best new talent in Britain was recognised.

The past 12 months have seen an incredible surge of energy run through the British jazz scene, gaining an international foothold.

Saxophonist Nubya Garcia won Breakthrough Act of the Year, Ezra Collective picked up two awards, and Ashley Henry led the house band.

Shabaka Hutchings' achievements were recognised, while Zara McFarlane won Vocalist Of The Year for the second time in her career.

Greats such as George Benson and Pat Metheny were recognised, with drum 'n' bass producer Goldie filming a tribute for the latter.

At the side, Kamasi Washington soaked up performances from an all-female line up, including everyone from Esperanza Spalding to Dame Cleo Laine.

Full list of winners:

Breakthrough Act of the Year

Nubya Garcia

International Soul Artist of the Year

Moonchild

UK Jazz Act of the Year (Public Vote)

Ezra Collective Digital #

Initiative of the Year

Esperanza Spalding: Exposure

Instrumentalist of the Year

Evan Parker

International Blues Artist of the Year

Robert Cray

Jazz Innovation of the Year

Shabaka Hutchings: Multiple projects

Vocalist of the Year

Zara McFarlane

International Jazz Artist of the Year

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Album of the Year (Public Vote)

Thundercat – Drunk

Live Experience of the Year (Public Vote)

Ronnie Scott’s presents Ezra Collective – EFG London Jazz Festival at Islington Assembly Hall

PPL Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient:

Dame Cleo Laine

Impact Award Recipient:

George Benson

PRS for Music Gold Award Recipient:

Pat Metheny

