Nubya Garcia Announces New 'When We Are' EP

London saxophonist Nubya Garcia has confirmed details of her new 'When We Are' EP.

The jazz musician enjoyed a stellar 2017, releasing her 5ive EP, touring internationally, and scooping a Worldwide award.

The coming year promises much, with Nubya Garcia set to self-release her new 'When We Are' EP next month, as the Vinyl Factory point out.

The four track affair matches two original compositions against two remixes, further blurring the lines between London's jazz scene and the club underground.

Producers K15 and Maxwell Owin are on remix duties, while the mighty title track is already online.

Further sign of Nubya's potent abilities as a composer as well as an instrumentalist, it's an effortless fusion of club tropes, post-bop soloing and group interaction.

'When We Are' will be released on March 8th, pre-order your copy HERE.

