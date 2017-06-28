NTS Radio's London Studio Under Threat

NTS Radio's London studio could be under threat due to development work in East London.

The studio - and it's instantly recognisable window - sit in Gillett Square, a popular community hub in Dalston.

Popular with both skaters and old Afro-Caribbean gents playing dominoes, it's a spot where the hugely diverse community in Hackney can come together.

Sadly, Gillet Square could face re-development work which could place this existing use under threat.

Hackney Council is considering selling Gillett Street Car Park, with NTS immediately sharing a petition against this move.

The station told FACT : "This would be a huge loss to the area in terms of attracting 100s of artists to the square every week and all the work opportunities we provide for local young people".

"The square is a focal point for the local community, providing public events throughout the year and is home to experimental venue The Vortex. It’s also a skateboarding hotspot. New residential developments would inevitably mean new resident bans on all of the above".

NTS finish: "This would be a massive shame considering this square is one of the few public spaces in London that has regular events like this and a sense of communal freedom that is rare anywhere else in London."

Find the petition HERE.

Related: Locked In - Radio's Online Resurgence