NSG, One Acen + Renz To Perform For Clash Live at Miranda, ACE Hotel

With so much new music booming out of the office speakers at the moment, we thought it only right to share by inviting some of our favourite rising acts to play a private showcase in association with our good friends Vero True Social at Miranda, Ace Hotel on February 28th.

NSG still haven't quite settled on what their name stands for - No Sleep Gang, Non Stop Gringing, Never Stop Growing - but what the rising London collective can guarantee is a lively set that will have you singing their infectious sounds in your Uber on the way home. The six member crew have been ascending the ranks of UK music with their afro bashment hits, and have been fine-tuning their live show by touring with some of the scene's biggest names, including J Hus and Not3s.

Expected to be a big name for the year ahead, One Acen delivers a timely blend of R&B with afrobeats that's quickly catching ears around the world. With streaming numbers already in excess of 3 million, tracks like 'Verified' and 'Rolling' have his popularity snowballing, and it's unlikely that you'll be able to catch him in such an intimate venue after the Summer festival season is over.

South London rapper Renz is fresh from the release of his debut mixtape 'Lifestyle', which sees him collaborating with the likes of Jay Prince, Kojey Radical and Fee Gonzales amongst others. Renz has been hard at work over the past could of years, establishing his sound on the live circuit with performances at Reading & Leeds, The Great Escape and Lovebox, as well as executive producing the 'New Gen' album - as co-founder of the collective - which was released last year on XL Recordings.

