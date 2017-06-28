Now You Can Buy Daft Punk's Roland TR-909

The Roland TR-909 used on Daft Punk's seminal 'Homework' album has been placed up for sale.

Vintage & Analogue Occasion have placed the listing online, with a guarantee that it is an instrument that previously belonged to Thomas Bangalter.

Billed as a "collector's item" it will now be sold to "the highest bidder" - we're intrigued as to where the price will end up...

As if the Roland TR-909 itself wasn't enough of a prize, the instrument comes equipped with the presets for tracks on 'Homework' - including 'Revolution 909'.

Here's a clip of it in action...

So, what are you waiting for? Get bidding!