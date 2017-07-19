'Nothing's Changed' Is Isaac Waddington's Calling Card

Isaac Waddington occupies his own world.

A supremely gifted songwriter, the south coast native was musical from a young age, desperate to explore fresh sounds and new realms.

Somehow, he has gathered this all into one vision, matching digital pop nous to a jazz-tinged rhythmic flexibility.

Comparisons could be made to similar digital auteurs such as Tom Misch, but really Isaac Waddington is out there on his own.

Debut EP ‘Borselli’ is incoming, containing ruminations on childhood, growth, love, and loss.

We're able to supply a deft preview, as well, in the form of new song 'Nothing's Changed'.

Languid neo-soul that peppers its sparse arrangement with Fender Rhodes notes, the sense of songwriting is just sublime.

Hugely atmospheric, it's a rich, appropriately creative introduction from a talent to watch. Tune in now.

