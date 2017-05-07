Norwegian Duo Smerz Drop 'Oh My My'

Norwegian duo Smerz have dropped new track 'Oh My My' - tune in now.

The pair have caught attention with a short burst of material online, coupled with a magical/surreal slot on NTS Radio.

Fusing downbeat, straight-faced vocals with fragmented electronics and bulging low-end, the duo's productions occupy a world of their own.

XL Recordings have swooped, and the first track to emerge from this union is curious new offering 'Oh My My'.

Half-spoken word vocals fluctuate amid undulating electronics, with Smerz stamping out a very individual sense of identity.

Tune in now.