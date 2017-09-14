North Carolina's Hanz Shares New Cut 'Page'

North Carolina talent Hanz has shared new cut 'Page'.

The producer has been a lingering presence for some time now, with his curious electronic abstraction causing huge word of mouth buzz.

Signing to Tri Angle, Hanz will release long overdue EP 'Plasty I' in the opening weeks of 2018.

New cut 'Page' leads the way; from the shuddering hip-hop meets industrial beat to the near punk-like fury of the electronics, this is an intense slice of invention.

Perhaps the closest parallel to this approach is in visual arts - a noted illustrator, Hanz work similarly eschews the boundaries placed in its way.

Tune in now.

