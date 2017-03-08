Norfolk MP Wants To Organise 'Tory Glastonbury'

A Norfolk MP wants to organise a 'Tory Glastonbury' later this year to spark a "cultural revival of grassroots Conservatism".

The move comes as membership of the Labour party and Scotland's SNP soar to record levels, while membership of the Conservative Party drops to almost 150,000 - almost on par with the Liberal Democrats.

After a summer dominated by high profile Jeremy Corbyn events - including a slot on Glastonbury's main stage - Norfolk politician George Freeman has had enough.

MP for Mid-Norfolk, he intends to arrange a 'Tory Glastonbury' to being re-engaging with the grassroots of the Conservative party.

The invite-only event will contain between 150 and 200 attendees, although curiously, the eventual site will be kept secret to avoid ambushes from anti-Tory protesters.

Billed as a "cross between Hay-on-Wye and the Latitude festival" the event is currently being overseen by a team of 20 people.

Why shld the left have all the fun at festivals? We need a cultural revival of grassroots Conservatism: DM me to join #ConservativeIdeasFest pic.twitter.com/q3bM44LCNG — George Freeman MP (@Freeman_George) July 23, 2017

