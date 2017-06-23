NONONO Pluck The Heartstrings With 'Lost Song'

Stockholm pop trio NONONO pluck the heartstrings with new single 'Lost Song'.

The highly talented three-piece - Tobias Jimson (Astma), Michel Flygare (Rocwell) and Stina Wäppling - recently signalled their return, with aptly titled single 'Masterpiece' landed earlier this year.

New single 'Lost Song' proves that the innate chemistry in the group remains stirring, a bittersweet return with those aching vocals set against some sweeping production.

A definite force in Sweden's pop production belt, NONONO challenge both themselves and their audience - each track takes a risk, and 'Lost Song' is far from alone in that.

Icy, completely on-point pop music, you can check out 'Lost Song' below.

