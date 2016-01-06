Noel Gallagher Will Release New Album In November

Noel Gallagher has revealed that his new album will be released "on November the 9th, I've been told".

The songwriter makes a guest appearance on Radio X this evening (May 29th) and spoke to host Jon Kennedy about his future plans.

Widely expected to release a new album later this year, the guitarist explained: "Well I’ve finished my record now. It’s done, it’s mastered, it’s all done."

"It's coming out on November the 9th, I've been told. I'm not sure I'll make another record any other way now from now on because it's so exciting because even at the mastering stage last Friday it was changing."

"It was like, you know, things were being… things that I thought weren’t going to go on the album are now on the album. And right at the last day of mixing I was thinking ‘what has this song even become?’, do you know what I mean? And the record’s all the better for it."

