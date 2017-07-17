Noel Gallagher To Give 'It's A Beautiful World' Full Single Release

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are set to give 'It's A Beautiful World' a full single release.

The guitarist returned with new album 'Who Built The Moon?' last year, billed as an out-there psychedelic gesture.

Soaring to number one the record received rave reviews, not least of which from Clash who dubbed it "his best work in an age and an interesting marker for a Weller-esque creative purple patch from an artist rediscovering their sense of purpose."

Album highlight 'It's A Beautiful World' is set to gain a full single release, a wonderful, lucid piece of lysergic songwriting replete with David Holmes' electronics and a French language spoken word section.

Producer David Holmes says: "The track had so much space and was feeling great. After Noel wrote the song he asked me about getting a French vocalist to do some kind of spoken word, so I called my friend Charlotte Courbe and played her an extract from a French short film that I always loved and wanted to borrow from. She then produced an astounding piece of writing that contrasted Noel's song and music so beautifully."

Available to pre-order HERE the 12 inch picture disc pressing contains the following tracklist:

A1. It's A Beautiful World

A2. It's A Beautiful World (Instrumental)

B1. God Help Us All (Demo)

Check out the video for 'It's A Beautiful World' below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.