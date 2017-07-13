Noel Gallagher Reflects On His Manchester Arena Performance

Noel Gallagher has spoken to Radio X about his performance at the weekend's re-opening of Manchester Arena.

The venue was the site of a terrorist attack earlier in the year, a moment that shocked the world.

Manchester Arena has been shut since that incident, but re-opened at the weekend with an all-star bill.

Noel Gallagher performed, and appeared to break down during an incredibly emotional version of 'Don't Look Back In Anger'.

The songwiter spoke to Radio X presenter Chris Moyles, and dismissed claims he had cried during the performance.

"I wasn’t actually crying," he said. "I actually promised myself before I went on, because you’ve kind of got to detach yourself from it, because it’s very easy to kind of get caught up in the moment and when you see other people crying and people in the stands and that. And I’ve done it at normal gigs where you’ve just got to switch off. I read somewhere that I was crying but, no, I’m sorry to say I wasn’t crying."

Noel did insist, though, that he suffered from nerves before the show. "It’s the only time I’ve ever got nervous before going on stage. I never, ever, ever get nervous, and I never have done," he explained. "As the night was coming up to my bit - I didn’t go on til, maybe it’s because I went on late, I didn’t go on until half ten - and because of 'Don’t Look Back in Anger' and what it became around that, I was kind of thinking ‘I hope you’re kind of worthy of the moment’, do you know what I mean?"

"And I shouldn’t have worried a bit, actually, you just play the first note and, you know, bring the house down, and that was it. But it was good - the victims and survivors were honoured and then we all hung out after and had a great time, we had a good laugh."

