Noel Gallagher Is Selling Some Of His Oasis Equipment

Noel Gallagher is set to sell off some of the equipment used during his time in Oasis.

The guitarist is clearly running out of room, and has agreed to sell over 50 items amassed during his 15 year spell in Oasis.

It looks to be quite the haul, too - expect amplifiers, guitars, tape echo units, and one off pieces specifically designed for him.

"When you’ve been playing as long as I have, you tend to amass a huge amount of gear, and it’s not doing me or anyone else any good if it’s just sitting around," he commented. "These pieces have a lot history, but they’re still very playable — I’d love to get them into the hands of someone who will put them to good use."

The sale will take place on conjunction with listings site Reverb - for a full breakdown (and some photographs) check HERE.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will release new album 'Who Built The Moon?' on November 24th.

