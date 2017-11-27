Noel Gallagher Has Included A One Star Review In His New Ad

Noel Gallagher has included a one star review of his album in his new TV spot.

Psychedelic about-turn 'Who Built The Moon?' side-footed fans, but still made its way to number one in the charts.

Not everyone was pleased, though. Irish Times writer Ian Maleney labelled it a "dried up oasis of dross" in his one star review, saying:

"There are musical gestures here that would be a cause of embarrassment if you heard them played by a gang of black-clad teenagers at a Saturday afternoon battle of the bands in a rural parish hall.”

At the time Noel Gallagher seemed amused by the review, and has included it in the new TV ad spot for 'Who Built The Moon?' - here's a screenshot:

The Irish Times called Noel Gallagher’s new album ‘a dried up oasis of dross’. Fair enough, but should it really have been included in the TV advert for the album? pic.twitter.com/QC0IcwMQGy — Leigh Wood (@leighnev) December 4, 2017

