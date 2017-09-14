Noel Gallagher Blew Some Serious Minds On Later

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds blew some serious minds on Later... last night (October 31st).

The guitarist is gearing up for the release of his psych-out adventure 'Who Built The Moon?' on November 24th, set to be accompanied by some stellar live shows.

Popping past Later... Noel Gallagher clearly wasn't hanging around, playing two noisey, raucous, drone rock cuts.

Things to watch out for: a Manchester City flag on the amps, and a woman brandishing a pair of scissors in the background... an oblique reference to John Lennon and Yoko Ono's iconic 'Instant Karma' rendition on Top Of The Pops? Or just an interloper...?

Get caught up below.

For tickets to the latest Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds shows click HERE.

