Noel Gallagher Announces New Album 'Who Built The Moon?'

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will release new album 'Who Built The Moon?' on November 24th.

The guitarist has been working with producer David Holmes on new material, and it appears to find the Oasis songwriter indulging his psychedelic side.

A clip has been placed online featuring new material, and it's draped in hallucinogenic guitar lines and rhythms dappled in electronics.

Paul Weller and Johnny Marr both guest, with David Holmes commenting: "People are going to be surprised. I think people love Noel and they're desperate for him to make a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record - a lot of Noel's music is quite mid-tempo. This one is fun."

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Fort Knox

2. Holy Mountain

3. Keep On Reaching

4. It's A Beautiful World

5. She Taught Me How To Fly

6. Be Careful What You Wish For

7. Black & White Sunshine

8. Interlude (Wednesday Part 1)

9. If Love Is The Law

10. The Man Who Built The Moon

11. End Credits (Wednesday Part 2)

Catch Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at the following shows:

April

22 Brighton Brighton Centre

24 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

25 Aberdeen BHGE Arena

27 London The SSE Arena Wembley

30 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

May

1 Birmingham Birmingham Arena

3 Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

4 Manchester Manchester Arena

6 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

7 Leeds First Direct Arena

9 Belfast The SSE Arena

10 Dublin 3Arena

For tickets to the latest shows by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.