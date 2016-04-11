Noah Slee's 'Sunrise' Channels A Blissed Out Vibe

Club culture is a place where identity can be constructed and picked apart.

It's a place where preconceptions are buried, and where new ideas can flourish.

A New Zealander with Tongan heritage, Noah Slee threw himself into underground music, using it as a means for him to piece together how he truly felt about himself.

A producer with an incredibly broad vision, he began lacing together lush house vibes, electronics, slumped hip-hop beats, and warped R&B vocals.

New album 'Otherland' is out on August 18th via Majestic Casual, and it's a superbly creative document from a strikingly singular talent.

New cut 'Sunrise' airs first on Clash, and it's blissed out vibe encourages those everyday epiphanies, the subtle realisations we have that guide our lives.

He explains: "It's just one of them days, we all go through them. Reminding myself of how ‘Sunrise’ came together is definitely going back to maybe not the happiest times. Too many long nights, personal struggles and really being tested with life throwing me huge boulders and pushing me to my edge. Seeing the sunrise was definitely a highlight during these times."

Superbly infectious, you can check it out below.