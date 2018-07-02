Noah And The Whale To Re-Issue Their First Two Albums

Noah And The Whale are set to re-issue their opening two albums on vinyl for the first time.

'Peaceful, The World Lays Me Down' (2008) and 'The First Days of Spring' (2009) emerged during the indie folk boom, with the band being associated with the likes of Laura Marling and Johnny Flynn.

The records have both stood the test of time, however; much more than genre pieces, they show Charlie Fink to be an emotionally sophisticated and endlessly engrossing songwriter.

The band have long since split, but fans held on to the idea of giving both albums their first ever vinyl pressing - previously, they were only available digitally and on CD.

Well, it's now happening. 'Peaceful, The World Lays Me Down' (2008) and 'The First Days of Spring' (2009) will be given 180gm pressings, available from May 18th via Universal Music Catalogue.

Side note: Noah And The Whale have embarked on vastly different solo careers. Charlie Fink has become involved with numerous stage projects, Tom Hobden (violin) is now touring with Mumford & Sons, Urby Whale (bass) and Fred Abbott (guitar) are pursuing solo endeavours, while Doug Fink (drums) is now a doctor...

