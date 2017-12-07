'No Suspicious Circumstances' In Death Of Dolores O'Riordan

Metropolitan Police have confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances in the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan.

The Irish artist had travelled to London for a short recording session, and was found dead yesterday (January 15th) at a hotel in Park Lane.

Metropolitan Police are not treating the death as suspicious, and are preparing a report for the coroner.

Speaking online, the Cranberries paid their respects and revealed their sense of loss at the passing of Dolores O'Riordan.

We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.

Noel, Mike and Fergal — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2018

Fans in Ireland will be able to sign a book of condolences at Limerick town council buildings, with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar labelling her "Limerick's greatest ever rock star" while saying her band "captured all of the angst that came with your teenage years".

