No, Liam Gallagher Won't Be Appearing On Carpool Karaoke

Liam Gallagher has stated he will never appear on Carpool Karaoke - and his reasoning is very simple.
Speaking to GQ, the singer was asked if he would join Adele, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more in appearing on the show.
Liam responded: “No, thank you very much. No fucking chance mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry?”
The singer's partner, Debbie Gwyther, then interceded: “It’s called Gavin and Stacey and you’ve never watched it!”
Liam, though, had the final word: “I don’t need to watch it to know I won’t like it. James Corden is a knobhead.”
Liam Gallagher will release new album 'As You Were' on October 6th.