No, Liam Gallagher Won't Be Appearing On Carpool Karaoke

Liam Gallagher has stated he will never appear on Carpool Karaoke - and his reasoning is very simple.

Speaking to GQ , the singer was asked if he would join Adele, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more in appearing on the show.

Liam responded: “No, thank you very much. No fucking chance mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry?”

The singer's partner, Debbie Gwyther, then interceded: “It’s called Gavin and Stacey and you’ve never watched it!”

Liam, though, had the final word: “I don’t need to watch it to know I won’t like it. James Corden is a knobhead.”

Liam Gallagher will release new album 'As You Were' on October 6th.