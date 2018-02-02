No, Janet Jackson Is Not Playing The Superbowl

Janet Jackson has a very simple message for those asking if she'll be appearing at the Superbowl later - No.

The singer appeared at the Superbowl's famed Half Time Show in 2004, guesting during Justin Timberlake's medley.

The pair's infamous 'wardrobe malfunction' has gone down in history, with many arguing that Janet Jackson was subsequently treated unfairly.

Justin Timberlake makes his return to the scene of the crime in just a few hours, leading many to speculate if Janet Jackson would make a return visit.

Well, she's not. So stop asking.

