No, Cakes Da Killa Is Not A Racist

Well, here is today's Weird News Story...

Recently Cakes Da Killa played a show at New York City club night Battle Hymn, and things got a little rowdy.

With Black History Month in full swing the rapper thought it would be fun to get white attendees off the stage, and highlight black clubbers at the event.

Footage went online, and was picked up by Metro who led with the headline: Rapper Orders White People Off Stage because it's Black History Month .

The story caused no end of backlash for Cakes Da Killa, leading to the rapper issuing a full statement:

Honestly, when a friend sent me the link to the MetroUK piece I thought it was satire. Context is everything and there was no way they were being serious. I love white people! For MetroUK to take a small light-hearted moment of empowerment in a sweaty gay nightclub in midtown (predominantly filled with gay white males) and flip it to insinuate I may be racist for clickbait is just bad journalism. Very lowbrow. I do feel like MetroUK proved my point. Even though I didn’t set out to prove a point in the first place.

White ego is fragile, across the board.

How odd that the same day MetroUK’s article went live a white porn star bursted into my Twitter feed defending his right to say n*****. He then went on to call his fanbase, who rushed to his defence, his n*****s. There will be no article about that. Just like there will be no article about the white males who have attacked me since the piece came out. Luckily, as an African American gay male living in America I’ve grown tough skin. I’ll survive.

If I did offend anyone at the party or any readers please know that wasn’t my intention. However, I do wonder what the real issue lurking underneath the surface really is. Was it really that problematic to shine a metaphorical spotlight on the few African American attendees even for a few minutes, during a 6-hour event, being deejayed by an American trans woman...during Black History Month?

I see no issue.

What I do see is a fluff piece that unfortunately reinforces negative stereotypes about black males & black voices. I wasn’t being demanding. I wasn’t being malicious. Hell, I wasn’t even being racist. I was actually having a lovely time and will continue to do so with crowds of various orientations, nationalities, colours and walks of life. Oh, I’m going to do that anyway, because that’s just how I am.

In reality, everyone was ushered off stage anyway. My act is a one woman show. Not once did the writer or MetroUK reach out to me to discuss their piece.

- - -

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.