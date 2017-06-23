NINA Shares New Synth Pop Melter 'Born To Live'

NINA makes synth pop in the most classic sense of the word.

New album 'Sleepwalking' is drenched in 80s references, from the golden era of Depeche Mode to Erasure and more.

There's a little more to her than that, though, with her stylish, sleek, and highly personal songwriting shifting into idiosyncratic climes.

Producer Richard X and Oscillian developed a friendship with NINA, and the three ventured into the studio once more in slick synth melter 'Born To Live'.

NINA comments more on the track; "I'm very proud to have worked once more with legendary producer Richard X on 'Born To Live'. This uplifting mid-tempo Synthwave song is about a pack of wolves running away, escaping their hunter and trying to survive against all odds."

"Getting through obstacles in life together and choosing freedom. Ending one chapter and starting another, but always together. In a way, it continues the theme of my album title 'Sleepwalking', but the roles are now reversed."

Tune in now.

