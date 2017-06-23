Nile Rodgers & Chic Confirm First New Album In 25 Years

Nile Rodgers & Chic will release new album 'It's About Time' later this year.

The wonderful second chapter of Nile Rodgers' career continues apace, with the guitarist taking a reconvened line up of Chic back into the studio.

New album 'It's About Time' will be released in September, with the artwork re-designing the group's seminal 1977 debut LP with modern fashion icons Duckie Thot and Jazzelle Zanaughtti.

Hitting Later... with Jools Holland last night (June 12th), Nile Rodgers & Chic were joined by NAO and Mura Masa for new song 'Boogie All Night'.

“I’ve had the great privilege of producing some of the greatest artists in the world so when it came time to collaborating for my own record the barometer was shall we say pretty high,” explains Nile. “Nao, Mura Masa and Cosha were important to me and to be able to debut the songs we wrote live with them on Later... With Jools before we’ve even put out recorded versions makes it even more special.”

Tune in now.

