Nilüfer Yanya Says 'Thanks 4 Nothing'

Rising soul vocalist Nilüfer Yanya has shared new song 'Thanks 4 Nothing'.

The London artist seems to let her music drift through the haze, an entirely natural feat that applies a dreamy quality to each release.

New song 'Thanks 4 Nothing' is backed by the faintest percussion and those reverb-soaked guitar chords, a supple bed for Nilüfer Yanya's vocal.

Silken and assured, each line cuts home as she picks apart the end of a relationship. Commenting, the vocalist said the song is about “drawing a final line under something that should have ended a long time ago. The song shows you can be bitter and grateful about it at the same time”.

ENERGYFORCE direct the stylish visuals, and you can check them out below.

Catch Nilüfer Yanya at the following shows:

May

19 Cardiff Buffalo Bar

20 Manchester Deaf Institute

21 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

22 Barrow-In-Furness Barrow Library

23 Glasgow Broadcast

24 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

29 London Village Underground

