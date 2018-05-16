NIKI Shares Debut EP 'Zephyr'

Newcomer NIKI has shared her new eight track project 'Zephyr' - tune in now.

The 19 year old artist grew up absorbing 90s R&B from YouTube, deep-diving into long lost cuts to forge her own sound.

Affectionately transporting these influences to the future, her approach is sheer 2018 adding fresh production elements in the process.

A real showcase of her creative dexterity, NIKI moves from passion to heartache, from lyrical introversion to emphatic statements of intent.

Out now, she's set to tour with Rich Brian in Australia, Halsey in Asia and then in LA as part of the 88rising HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FESTIVAL later this year.

Tune in now.

