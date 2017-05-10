Nightmares On Wax Returns With New Album 'Change The Future'

Nightmares On Wax will release new album 'Change The Future' on January 26th.

The Warp mainstay has been in the studio, inviting new ideas and finding different aspects of musical exploration.

The producer explains: “Making 'Shape The Future' I’ve journeyed both inwardly and outwardly all over the world and both physically and emotionally. I feel like I had to mature making this record, as it posed a lot of challenges along the way - more than I anticipated. You’re a different person each day so I could never make the same album again - expressions change.

“I’ve brought in a lot of outside people including musicians and a lot of orchestration. It’s brought a lot of enrichment. Each album to me is discovery and a reflection, a mirror where i'm at in life over a period of time through writing an album and touring. It's inspiring my reality or affecting my outlook on things and in turn is expressed through the music and expressing a message through different sides of emotion and our relationship to our reality”.

Brand new cut 'Citizen Kane' is online now, and it's a fluid, dexterous return, augmented by guest vocalist Mozez and Allan Kingdom.

Tune in now.

'Change The Future' tracklisting:

1. Back To Nature feat Kuauhtli Vasquez & Wixarika Tribe

2. Tell My Vision feat Andrew Ashong

3. Shape The Future

4. On It Maestro

5. Tomorrow feat LSK

6. Typical feat Jordan Rakei

7. Tenor Fly

8. Citizen Kane feat Mozez

9. Deep Shadows feat Sadie Walker

10. Gotta Smile

11. The Other Ship

For tickets to the latest Nightmares On Wax shows click HERE.

