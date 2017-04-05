Night Owls Craft New Serenade 'Honestly'

Clue Records is one of the country's most vibrant DIY hubs, less of a label and more of a multi-faceted community.

The regular Clue Club releases underpin this, with the team commissioning new material for release alongside a variety of zines, t-shirts and more.

The next instalment features new project Mini Skirt, as well as underground faces Night Owls. Clash is able to bring you a new song from Night Owls, with 'Honestly' becoming a torn and tattered serenade.

Will explains: "'Honestly' is a song for your favourite person in the world. The pages to your book, the Holly to your Ivy, the spam to your fritters, the duck to your water, the brown sauce to your pork pie, the Brad to your Pitt. Maybe you can serenade this person with this song over a candle lit dinner…or maybe not."

Tune in now.

Get involved with Clue Club HERE.