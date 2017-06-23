Night Owls Ask: 'Do You Want It All?'

Rising three-piece Night Owls have shared biting new song 'Do You Want It All?'.

The band are an electric live proposition, with the trio now taking that unbridled energy into the studio.

New single 'Do You Want It All?' lyrically references the sexual abuse scandals that have rocked Hollywood, a daring move from the young group.

Night Owls explain: "We thought it would be interesting to explore the arrogance and fear of someone who had abused their position of power, and was about to have their whole world crumble around them..."

Intense, concise songwriting, 'Do You Want It All?' is a preening, lacerating piece of songwriting that leaves a lasting impact.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.