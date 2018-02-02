Night Flowers Confirm Debut LP 'Wild Notion'

Night Flowers are set to release their debut album 'Wild Notion' on April 13th.

The dream pop group's wayward journey has seen them develop into something extraordinary, with each song seeming to have an enthralling visual element.

Debut album 'Wild Notion' will be released on April 13th, while lead cut 'Cruel Wind' is wonderfully ambitious.

Atmospheric dream pop, the visuals were crafted by James Doherty and Laura Whittell and feature a claustrophobic space-bound journey.

Matching archive footage to green screen work, it's a superbly pieced together work.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Josh Moore

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.