Nick Mulvey Drops 'Dancing For Answers' EP

Nick Mulvey has released his new EP 'Dancing For Answers'.

The songwriter is currently out on tour, and will play London's historic Royal Albert Hall tomorrow night (May 22nd).

New EP 'Dancing For Answers' brings together much-loved material and unheard gems, including contributions from super-producer Ethan Johns.

He explains: "'Dancing For The Answers' and 'Give It To Kali' came from a week's work at Dan Carey's studio in South London last May, where we abandoned our planned schedule in favour of voyages into jams unknown, free-form playing and the daily micro-dosing of sacramental cactuses."

"The other two cuts on this EP, 'The Doing Is Done' and 'Punta Cometa', come from the Wake Up Now album sessions of Oct 2016 at Real World Studios with Ethan Johns producing, and are very much in key with the rest of the album; layered, collaborative playing from the group of musicians and friends I assembled there at the time."

Tune in below.

For tickets to the latest Nick Mulvey shows click HERE.

