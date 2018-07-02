Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Announce Cinema Event

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have announced plans for a new cinema event.

The band toured across Europe and beyond last year, with each show presenting a cathartic union between performers and audience.

A truly memorable series of dates, Nick Cave seemed to relish the opportunity to move beyond personal grief and get onstage.

Now a show recorded in Copenhagen is set to be screened in cinemas across the globe as part of a new event.

Distant Sky - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen was directed by David Barnard, and it will be shown in 500 cinemas worldwide for one night only on April 12th.

Trafalgar Releasing CEO, Marc Allenby commented: "We are excited to be working with Nick Cave and his team for the third time with this amazing gig from Copenhagen from his most recent, highly acclaimed tour. We are big fans of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds at Trafalgar and look forward to sharing the fruits of this collaboration with cinema goers and music fans alike around the world."

Tickets are on sale for the event now - for full information click HERE.

