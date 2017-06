Nick Cave and Iggy Pop combine for a new PETA campaign.

The two iconic artists are long-time supporters of PETA, with Nick Cave allowing his song 'Breathless' to be used in a new video.

A touching love song, the Robert Sebree animated clip features a topless cartoon version of Iggy Pop cavorting with the animal kingdom.

Completely adorable, you can check it out below.

