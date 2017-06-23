New Venue Ghost Notes To Open In Peckham

New venue Ghost Notes is set to open in Peckham later this year.

The music venue and club will be tucked away in Peckham Levels, and will bring together elements of the local creative community while continually looking outwards.

Confirmed partners include local record hubs YAM Records, First Word, and On The Corner, with Dimensions Festival, Worldwide FM, and Rhythm Section also getting involved.

An exciting proposition, Ghost Notes opens in December - confirmed nights include...

Wednesday 13th December - Kwake Bass presents DEM1NS + Curl

Friday 15th December - YAM Selectors

Sunday 17th December - Jon Gomez & Kay Suzuki

Wednesday 20th December - Raf Rundell - Live

Thursday 21st December - Worldwide FM Christmas Party - Line Up TBA

Friday 22nd December - Seb Wildblood

Sun 31st December - NYE - Quantic & Alexander Nut

Mon 1st January - NYD - Dimensions Festival present Marcellus Pittman with Alex Rita, Danuka and Dimensions Sound System

For extra information (and tickets) click HERE.

