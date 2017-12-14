New Lil Peep Track Released

A new track from Lil Peep has been released.

The rapper's death was an enormous loss, with his creativity evident across the string of outstanding releases.

Only 21 years old, Lil Peep's death left so much promise unfulfilled, with the rapper's blossoming profile only set to soar had he lived.

New track 'Save That Shit' is online now, with Lil Peep's mother Liza Womack encouraging the release.

She says: “It's been a hard time for all of us who loved Gus and we are going through the process of coming to terms with our loss. Peep would have wanted his collaborators to move forward with his plan for the release of music and visuals in 2018 as he had originally intended. So today, we are starting that process by releasing the video for “Save That Shit.”

The visuals were directed by Mezzy and Heavyrayn, featuring appearances from his song muse Emma and friend Rose, mixed with concert and tour footage.

Mezzy explains: “The ultimate goal here to me is to do anything that we can to spread Gus’ music and to color inside of the lines he created through his art”.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.