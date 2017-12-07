New Alice Coltrane Collection Confirmed

A new compilation gathering Alice Coltrane's recordings for Warner Bros. has been announced.

The composer is more often associated with Impulse! Records, but left the jazz powerhouse in 1975.

Signing to Warner, Alice Coltrane recorded three full studio albums for the label which showed a shift in the way she approached music.

Swapping her harp for a 1971 Wurlitzer 805 Centura, she utilised the keyboard instrument as part of her exploration of drones.

New compilation 'Spiritual Eternal—The Complete Warner Bros. Studio Recordings' does exactly what it says on the tin, matching this material against newly commissioned sleeve notes.

Out on September 7th, you can pre-order the album HERE.

